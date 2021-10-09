Newcastle United make contact with Manchester United over possibility of signing attacker

Newcastle United could reportedly make Manchester United forward Anthony Martial one of their first big-name acquisitions under their new Saudi ownership.

It was highly predictable that with Newcastle having become the richest club on the planet they were to be linked with some of the biggest names in world football.

While there is nothing to suggest that the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland or Lionel Messi will be making their way to St. James’ Park anytime soon, they have been linked with a Manchester United and France international attacker – Anthony Martial.

According to our friends at Stretty News, Newcastle have already made contact over the possibility of bringing the 25-year-old to the club in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

The report notes that formal contact has been made with both Martial’s team and Man United themselves, though unnamed Spanish clubs are also thought to be in the running to sign him.

Irrespective of Martial’s recent form, signing him would be a major coup from Newcastle. The former AS Monaco attacker has proven his worth both at club and international level down the years.

While he is unlikely to fulfil the phenom potential he showed in his younger years, Martial could still become a leading Premier League attacker and would benefit from having a team built around him on Tyneside.