Newcastle United eyeing Premier League duo including Man United midfielder

Following their recent multi-million-pound takeover, Newcastle United are reportedly looking to rebuild their playing squad.

Now run by majority owner and super-wealthy Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, fans of the Magpies can expect to witness an injection of transfer funds.

It is understood that the Toon’s new hierarchy are already making enquiries about several players, including Burnley’s Nick Pope, as we exclusively reported, as well as Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial (Stretty News).

However, two more names have recently emerged as possible candidates to kick start the new era at St James’ Park.

MORE: Ronaldo wants Man United to raid former club and sign £85m rated Juventus superstar

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, the Northerners would like to sign Burnley leader James Tarkowski, who will be out of contract next summer.

The Toon’s chances of landing the experienced centre-back also look set to be boosted after it has been noted the player is keen to make the switch.

Elsewhere, another player Newcastle United’s recruitment team have asked about is reportedly Manchester United fringe midfielder Jesse Lingard – however, at this stage, it is not known whether or not the player would like to see a transfer materialise.