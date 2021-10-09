Premier League manager on Newcastle’s list to replace Steve Bruce

Following a remarkable start to the new 2021-22 season, according to recent reports, Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is being eyed by the newly taken over Newcastle United.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims that following their stunning takeover, understood to be worth around £300m, Newcastle United’s new hierarchy has already drawn up a shortlist to replace current manager Steve Bruce.

Although initially part of the club’s plans, former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has since ruled himself out of the running and therefore will no longer be considered.

However, while other possible candidates are believed to include ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca and Rangers’ Steven Gerrard (Mirror), The Sun report that another name on the Geodies’ wish-list is Seagulls gaffer, Potter.

MORE: Manchester United target set to sign contract extension with current employers

Potter has been with Brighton and Hove Albion since he took charge in 2019.

Despite finishing his first two campaigns in 15th and 16th place in the Premier League, this season has seen the South Coast side showcase red form after only losing once in their opening seven games.

Currently well positioned in fifth place in England’s top-flight, fans of the Seagulls will certainly be hoping their leader is not poached by the recently cash-rich Toon.