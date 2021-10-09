PSG could revisit Liverpool star as Kylian Mbappe replacement

Despite currently speaking with the club about a new contract, Paris-Saint Germain still run the risk of losing star attacker Kylian Mbappe for free, once his contract expires next summer. However, in an attempt to plan for the forward’s possible departure, recent reports have claimed the Parisians could try and sign Liverpool’s Mo Salah as a replacement.

That’s according to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Ligue 1 giants have already tried to lure the Egypt international to the Parc des Princes once before.

“They were prepared to do something big,” Romano said. “And they wanted to try it out with Salah.

“Salah is still in negotiations with Liverpool.

“From what I’m told, he loves Liverpool, the fans, the city, everything.

“But there is no agreement yet for a new contract.

“We should keep an eye on some clubs this summer if players leave like Mbappe.

“But until next summer, Liverpool’s priority will be to extend Salah’s contract.”

