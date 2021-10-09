Chelsea star set for training return next week after lengthy absence with COVID-19 and injury

Christian Pulisic is expected to return to Chelsea training next week, having not played for the Blues since the opening day of the Premier League season.

Pulisic’s 2021/22 campaign to date has epitomised life for the American since joining Chelsea.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger started and scored against Crystal Palace in Chelsea’s first game in their Premier League campaign.

The 22-year-old then contracted COVID-19, which forced him into self-isolation and ruled him out until the first international break of the season.

Pulisic joined up with the USA international team over the break and suffered an ankle injury, which has left him sidelined and unable to train.

According to Football.London, his long-awaited return to training at Cobham could come next week, which is a huge boost for Chelsea.

Understand Christian Pulisic is, as things stand, expected back in training next week. Hasn’t played since Chelsea’s opening game of the PL season, nor alongside Romelu Lukaku. His skill set might prove quite useful for the Belgian striker.https://t.co/wCwmUD5QNp — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) October 9, 2021

Chelsea have been struggling to provide quality service for striker Romelu Lukaku. The return of Pulisic will go some way to helping the Belgian get back amongst the goals.

It’s unlikely that Thomas Tuchel will be selecting Pulisic for Chelsea’s clash with Brentford a week today, but it shouldn’t be too long until the Blues faithful see him back in action.