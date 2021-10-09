With Newcastle having become the richest club in the Premier League overnight, they’ll certainly have money to spend in the next few transfer windows.

The Sun detail the incredible wealth that the new owners will bring to the club, and at an estimated £320 billion, that’s more than 10 times the wealth of Man City’s owners.

TalkSPORT pundit, Tony Cascarino, has suggested that Newcastle will be best served by buying British first of all, and perhaps high-profile players that are out of favour, rather than just throwing money at the club willy-nilly.