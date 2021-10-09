It’s fair to say that things haven’t gone as well for Aaron Ramsey at Juventus as the combative midfielder would’ve like.

The former Arsenal man has never really got going for the Bianconeri, and as Calciomercato report, the Welshman has cost the Italian giants a reported €18,867 per minute, given the amount of time he’s spent not playing.

Rather than being injury prone, Ramsey has suggested that the philosophy at the club is different to what he’s used to, and a lack of understanding in terms of his needed recovery time from matches has been a hindrance.

“Philosophy and training methods are different at Juve compared to those carried out with the Wales national team,” the player was quoted as saying by Calciomercato.

“In the national team there are people who have been used to managing me for years and who know how to bring out the best in me, helping me to play many consecutive matches, as I was able to demonstrate at Euro 2020.

“I feel good when I am managed correctly and when I have the opportunity to play regularly. When my match performance is high, I would need more rest and recovery during the week, rather than spending a lot of time on the pitch causing fatigue in subsequent games.

“Recovery is an important part for me.”

It seems that a parting of the ways is inevitable, and a January move back to the Premier League would certainly appeal. Calciomercato suggest that there is interest from both West Ham United and Everton.

Both clubs have started the 2021/22 season well, with Rafa Benitez and David Moyes instilling a hard working ethic as standard amongst their first-team squads.

Ramsey’s combative and competitive qualities would sit right at home in either team’s midfield, with the Hammers perhaps having a slight edge given that the Welshman knows London well from his time with the Gunners.

The experience he would bring to the squad will clearly be of benefit to whomever is successful in acquiring his signature.