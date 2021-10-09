With only a couple of months until the fun begins in the transfer market again, Man United midfield star, Bruno Fernandes, is trying to court the attention of his former Sporting team-mate, Raphinha.

The Brazilian has been making a name for himself at Leeds United, and it’s unlikely that the Elland Road outfit will take too kindly to Bruno’s message.

“I miss Raphinha,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“He is a player with whom I had a different chemistry from the others, he understood me at a glance.”

Whilst not a direct plea, Bruno’s intentions are still quite clear. What isn’t so obvious is whether Man United have privately endorsed such an approach, if it can be called that, or if the midfielder was just passing comment.

In any event, one has to also wonder how United’s current midfielders will feel, knowing that one of their colleagues potentially has his eye on a reunion with a player who will, should he sign for the Old Trafford outfit, dislodge one of the current starters.

Bruno’s importance to the Red Devils can’t be understated either.

The Portuguese has been a breath of fresh air since signing, and is a big reason why the club continues to progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They’re still a way away from being a title-winning outfit but are slowly moving in the right direction, and with the potential addition of Raphinha could get a step closer.