Real Madrid make soon-to-be Chelsea free agent number one transfer target

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer and perhaps unsurprisingly, according to recent reports, his impending availability is attracting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet ABC, who claims the Germany international has now become Real Madrid’s top transfer target.

Despite being with Chelsea for the last four years, Rudiger, 28, has found his best form in recent months following the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel.

Having played a key role under the German tactician en route to the Blues’ remarkable Champions League win last season, Rudiger’s sudden reemergence speaks for itself.

However, concerns are mounting and with the player so far failing to sign a contract extension, the Blues face a nervy wait to learn what the centre-back’s final decision will be.

ABC claims that Real Madrid has two transfer policies – signing young players with high potentials, such as Eduardo Camavinga and established senior pros who are available on free transfers.

Given the fact he has lifted four major trophies at club level, as well as represented his country on 47 different occasions, Rudiger would obviously fit into the latter of Real Madrid’s newly formed transfer policy.

Despite being regarded as their priority, the Chelsea defender isn’t the Spaniard’s only target though – Los Blancos are also understood to be keen on Paris-Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.