Report: Barcelona owes South American club money for the transfer of Arthur in 2018

In 2018, FC Barcelona purchased Arthur from Grêmio for €31-million. This transaction occurred over three years ago, so it seems the financial struggles of the Spanish club have affected paying off this debt.

During an interview with Brazilian media outlet Gaúcha ZH (via UOL Esporte), the CEO for Grêmio Carlos Amodeo stated that Barcelona has yet to finish paying the Brazilian side for the midfielder.

The article reports that Barcelona owes the South American club R$ 43.1 million (approximately €6.8-million). Furthermore, Amodeo adds that Grêmio is on the Spanish club’s list when it comes to creditors.

“Grêmio received the amount in cash through the structuring of a financial transaction carried out by Barcelona and Grêmio with a European investment fund. Thus, although Barcelona’s balance sheet indicates Grêmio as a creditor, the amount is due to that fund,” Amodeo said.

There’s no denying that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the finances of several clubs, even those at the top. Nonetheless, Barcelona is in financial disaster as they look to climb out of the situation. The La Liga side had to part ways with Lionel Messi because of the economic circumstances they find themselves in.

It will be interesting to monitor when Grêmio gets the rest of their money for a player who no longer plays for Barcelona since Arthur moved to Juventus.