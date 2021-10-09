Spurs in awe of youngster who staff believe could be as good as Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have a youth gem on their books. Despite currently being out on loan with MK Dons, teenage striker Troy Parrott is reportedly catching the attention of the Londoners’ development staff. According to recent reports, Parrott has such high potential, he is considered to be on a ‘similar trajectory’ as star man and senior striker Harry Kane.

That’s according to a recent report from Football League World, who claims that following an impressive start with MK Dons, Tottenham Hotspur have already had several enquiries about the striker’s availability from clubs in the Championship.

However, reluctant to let him spend any more time away from the club, Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy is believed to be unwilling to sanction another move in the future.

Parrott, 19, only joined MK Dons this summer but after already making 10 appearances, the teenager has managed to directly contribute to an impressive seven goals, in all competitions.

Seemingly keen to continue to monitor his development, it is understood that Tottenham Hotspur will welcome the youngster back to the club next summer with the hope of then promoting him to the senior first team.