There is, understandably, a lot of excitement surrounding the Newcastle United takeover, even though it’s likely to take time for the club to bring in the players and manager that they want.

Current managerial incumbent, Steve Bruce, appears resigned to the inevitable as, although it’s clear he wants to remain at the helm, he told The Telegraph that he expects to be sacked.

“I want to continue,” he said.

“I’d like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for them.

“New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that.”

Assuming that Bruce is on the right track and any conversations with the new owners lead to his removal, Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors will need to move quickly to secure a replacement.

There’s obvious cachet in taking the position, however, two candidates have been quick to rule themselves out of the running.

According to The Sun, Antonio Conte is believed to only want to join a club that are already in a position to challenge for titles, not one that has aspirations of doing so.

Whilst Football Insider say that Eddie Howe will also turn down the job as he waits for the position at Southampton to become available.

Clearly, Newcastle don’t want to be left in the embarrassing position of having potential candidates continuously saying no.

It’s arguably the most important hire of all for Staveley, because whomever comes in has to have the pull to be able to persuade the big-name players to follow his lead.

There’s simply no point in the new owners accepting second best at this point as that would more than likely have a knock-on effect.

Equally, the new man in charge will have to accept, as Conte apparently won’t, that building Newcastle from the ground up is going to take time and effort.