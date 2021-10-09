(Video) Chilwell opens scoring vs. Andorra following lovely Sancho assist

Perhaps coming as no surprise, Gareth Southgate’s England has taken the lead in their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

The Three Lions, who are currently in action at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra, would have undoubtedly come into Saturday evening’s match full of confidence.

It has taken this summer’s European Championship finalists just 17-minutes to opening the game’s scoring, thanks to a Ben Chilwell goal which was expertly set up by Phil Foden and then Jadon Sancho.

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV

