(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo poaches Portugal’s opener vs. Qatar

Surprise surprise – Manchester United and Portugal megastar Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the scoreboard once again.

Currently in action for his country during a friendly match against Qatar, the sporting superstar has once again come up with the goods when his side needed him most.

Having fallen victim to age, Ronaldo has recently been forced to reinvent himself from a devastating winger to a fox-in-the-box.

However, proving he is still capable of scoring goals regardless of where he plays, Ronaldo popped up just yards from his opponent’s goal line before poking home his first of the game.

