(Video) Sancho delivers stunning ball as Roma striker adds third for England vs. Andorra

England is on fire – admittedly, they’re not playing the most threatening of opponents in Andorra, but as the age-old saying goes – ‘you can only play who is in front of you’.

Gareth Southgate would have undoubtedly been confident he would see a good performance from his side and the young Three Lions have not disappointed.

MORE: (Video) Chilwell opens scoring vs. Andorra following lovely Sancho assist

With standout performances coming from Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho, the Three Lions are already leading 3-0.

However, arguably one of the moments of the match has come from Red Devil Sancho, who delivered a superb ball for Roma striker Tammy Abraham to get on the end of.

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV