(Video) Stunning Foden assist sets up Saka for England’s second vs. Andorra

Arsenal FC Manchester City
England has gone into the half-time break 2-0 up against Andorra during their World Cup qualifier on Saturday night.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions got off to an excellent start after Jadon Sancho perfectly set up Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell to tuck home the game’s opener after just 17-minutes.

However, with just minutes left of the match’s first-half, the Three Lions have doubled their lead thanks to an excellent strike from Gunners’ ace Bukayo Saka.

Credit to Manchester City’s Phil Foden though, who played a stunning looped pass.

Pictures courtesy of ITV

