(Video) Superb distribution from Johnstone sets Grealish up for England’s fifth vs. Andorra

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone unleashed a defence-splitting throw against Andorra during England’s World Cup qualifier on Saturday night.

The Baggies’ number one clocked Manchester City’s Jack Grealish on the move before executing a pinpoint throw.

Britan’s most expensive player then went on a mazy run that saw him turn several Andorra defenders inside out before firing a low shot past his opposition.

England has now cruised to a convincing 5-0 victory and is well en route to next summer’s World Cup finals.

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV