Arsenal and Liverpool monitoring contract situation of 23-year-old English midfielder

Arsenal and Liverpool are both reportedly keeping an eye on the contract situation of Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.

As is reported by Transfermarkt, Cantwell’s Norwich City contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022. That leaves him with a big decision to make over his future at Carrow Road.

Cantwell was highly rated during Norwich’s previous stint in the Premier League. Now 23-years-old, he’s been unable to have any notable impact for the struggling side this season to date.

Still, flying under the radar hasn’t done Cantwell’s stock within English football any harm, with Fichajes reporting that both Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping an eye on his situation.

The jury is still out on Cantwell and there will be some who have doubts over whether he is good enough to be playing for a big six side, certainly one with Liverpool’s ambitions – all due respect to Arsenal.

That said, should an opportunity present itself for either party to sign him on the cheap, as a result of his precarious contract situation, you can certainly see the logic in one of them taking advantage.

Cantwell is a young player with untapped potential. Even if he is unable to really establish himself with one of the big boys, you’d expect him to have decent resale value in the future.