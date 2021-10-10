Photo: Athletic Bilbao’s incredible tribute to Inaki Williams

Earlier this month, Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams set one of the most incredible football records in the modern era.

Against Deportivo Alaves, the player made his 203rd consecutive La Liga appearance, per Athletic Bilbao’s official website, overtaking Juanan Larranaga’s 202.

Astonishingly, the run began way back in 2016, with Williams’ consistency and lack of injuries helping him to achieve the mark.

La Liga sports journalist, Kay Murray, tweeted his club’s incredible tribute to him.

Two young members of the club were brought onto the pitch, one of whom was born on the day Williams made his debut for the club, with the other born the day before the epic run started – meaning he has never seen a league game without Williams in it.

Astonishing.