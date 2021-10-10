The international break has provided Ronald Koeman and the Barcelona board a little respite from domestic and European matters.

Two losses in the Champions League have already got the Catalans on the back foot in terms of just managing to qualify from the group stage, whilst they remain in ninth position in La Liga and some five points off of leaders, Real Madrid.

It’s a sorry state of affairs for the club, who also appear to be in dire straits off of the pitch.

Stopping Lionel Messi from re-signing with the club as they were unable to afford it, per i, and ridding themselves of Antoine Griezmann, has deprived the club of their two top scorers from last season.

MORE: Bad news for Mo Salah

Although the moves appear to have been necessary, it places the Catalans at a huge disadvantage, however, things could get a whole lot worse at the end of the campaign.

According to Sport, Bayern Munich are circling like a shark surrounding its prey before an attack.

The outlet suggest that a number of Barca first-teamers could be targeted if things continue to go awry for Ronald Koeman’s side.

More Stories / Latest News Man United legend explains how Cristiano Ronaldo has affected Jadon Sancho’s start at Old Trafford Manchester United star reacts to breaking yet another record Man United set to be disappointed with Kalvin Phillips close to signing a new deal at Leeds United

The 2021/22 campaign was always going to be a period of transition for the club, given the incredibly poor mismanagement of former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Associated Press note current president, Joan Laporta’s recent words, when he advised that club debt had increased to an eye-watering €1.35bn.

Unless this can either be reduced or restructured quickly, then it seems that Barca will be fair game for the vultures, Bayern Munich or otherwise.