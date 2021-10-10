Chelsea look to have been dealt a major injury blow as Romelu Lukaku has left the Belgium squad with muscle fatigue.

The Blues forward has been in superb form so far this season, and Thomas Tuchel won’t want to be without the striker for any prolonged period of time.

Still, it seems Lukaku has picked up a knock whilst on international duty with Belgium, with Calciomercato reporting that he had been training away from the rest of the squad.

And now Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has been quoted by football.london as confirming that the former Inter Milan front-man has left his squad.

Martinez didn’t give too much away, simply stating that Lukaku had muscle fatigue and so wasn’t in the best condition to play, though he didn’t know how long the issue might last.

“Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle fatigue, same as Eden Hazard,” Martinez said.

“They’re not in best conditions to play. They’re leaving the national team camp due to these problems – I don’t know how long it will take.”

Chelsea signed Lukaku from Inter this summer and he’s proven an important addition to a team that had lacked an out-and-out centre-forward last season.

Despite winning the Champions League, Chelsea were a long way off being title contenders after the underwhelming form of players like Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

Lukaku looks to be key to making CFC more serious candidates to win the league this term, so fans of the west London giants will be crossing his fingers that this injury isn’t too serious.