Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a potential injury blow as Antonio Rudiger missed Germany latest training session.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Blues, becoming one of their most improved performers in 2021 since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as manager.

Chelsea won’t want to lose Rudiger for any extended period, but there could be an issue as Bild now claim he’s missed the national side’s mot recent training session.

It’s not clear if this is something serious or just a precaution, but Chelsea fans will be desperately hoping it’s the latter, or their team could be in trouble.

Chelsea do have some other quality players in defence such as Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen, but the latter is somewhat inconsistent while the former recently turned 37 years of age, so can’t realistically be expected to play 90 minutes every week.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah are players who could shine in defence for Chelsea, but one imagines Tuchel’s fitness will be key to their title hopes this season.

This update is even more concerning in the context of football.london quoting Belgium manager Roberto Martinez as saying Romelu Lukaku has also picked up a knock.