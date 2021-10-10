Club insider claims Spurs likely to struggle to offload struggling midfielder

Despite costing the club a whopping £54m, midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has fallen way short of expectations. According to Spurs insider John Wenham, should the Londoners opt to cut their losses, they may struggle to find potential buyers for the midfielder.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Wenham believes offloading Ndombele won’t be easy.

Ndombele, 24, joined Spurs in 2019 following a bumper move from French side Lyon.

However, since arriving, the Frenchman’s time in the country’s capital hasn’t quite lived up to expectations.

Despite recently reclaiming his place in the side’s first team, a lack of form has seen him constantly struggle to perform.

Having reportedly come close to leaving Spurs earlier this summer, after asking the club if he could depart, Wenham feels that even if Daniel Levy were to sanction a move, buyers could very well be few and far between.

“Tottenham are really going to struggle to sell Ndombele,” the Spurs insider said.“No manager knows what they will get from him, that’ another problem. It’s that inconsistency.

“Just look, Sissoko left the club in the summer and everyone was pretty much happy with that.

“Out of Ndombele and Sissoko, which one is getting in the national side? Sissoko.

“We know what we are going to get from Sissoko, he works hard. He covers from one end of the pitch to the other.

“I don’t want to bash on the guy too hard but when clubs would rather sign Sissoko, what can you do?”

Ndombele has featured in five matches, in all competitions, so far this season with his only goal contribution coming by way of an assist in the EFL Cup.