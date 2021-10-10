Antonio Conte could reportedly be open to discussing the Newcastle United job following their Saudi takeover this week.

The Magpies are now set to have huge financial power which could transform them as Manchester City quickly established themselves as a super power when they were bought back in 2008.

Newcastle will no doubt want to start by hiring an elite manager, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Steve Bruce is likely to be sacked in the next week or so.

Someone like Conte would be ideal for Newcastle, and the Chronicle report that Conte could be ready to explore the details of the job as he looks for a return to the Premier League.

Conte has had plenty of success at other big clubs, winning the Premier League title and FA Cup during his two years as Chelsea manager, whilst also lifting Serie A with both Juventus and Inter Milan.

Newcastle will want to be challenging for silverware soon, and Conte could be ideal to help them develop more of a winning mentality, though of course better players will also be a priority.