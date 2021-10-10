Chelsea are reportedly set to make West Ham midfielder Declan Rice their top priority transfer target for next summer.

The Blues could be set to battle the likes of Manchester United for Rice, according to football.london, even though it might cost them as much as £80million.

The England international was known to be a top target for Chelsea during Frank Lampard’s time as manager, but it initially looked like the club’s interest had cooled once Thomas Tuchel took over.

That may no longer be the case, if football.london are to be believed, with a report today stating that Rice still seems to be Chelsea’s priority in that area of the pitch, even if some cheaper options may also be considered.

It certainly seems like it would be worth investing big money on a talent like Rice, who looks to be up there with the finest young players in Europe right now.

The 22-year-old could be ideal to give Chelsea a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante, and arguably an upgrade on someone like Mateo Kovacic, as good as he’s been this season.

Rice started out in CFC’s academy earlier in his career and may well be keen to return to the west London club to complete some unfinished business.