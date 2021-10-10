There’s no doubt that with the recent takeover of Newcastle, it’s an exciting time for everyone connected with the club.

After years of hardly any investment from Mike Ashley, the news that the Magpies have become the richest football club in the world overnight, per MARCA, means that the transfer market has become their oyster.

Even if other clubs inflate their prices, it would appear that money is going to be no object for Amanda Staveley and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

TalkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor has already noted that they’ll have to splash the cash in January to ensure they escape relegation as a start point for the new regime.