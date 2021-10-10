There’s no doubt that with the recent takeover of Newcastle, it’s an exciting time for everyone connected with the club.
After years of hardly any investment from Mike Ashley, the news that the Magpies have become the richest football club in the world overnight, per MARCA, means that the transfer market has become their oyster.
Even if other clubs inflate their prices, it would appear that money is going to be no object for Amanda Staveley and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.
TalkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor has already noted that they’ll have to splash the cash in January to ensure they escape relegation as a start point for the new regime.
? “They’ll splash the cash, but they have to do it wisely.”
? “They have to stay up. Might get to January & they may have to spend a load of money to save the day!”
Gabby Agbonlahor warns #NUFC that they may need to spend big in January to avoid relegation pic.twitter.com/bEgRxWeDun
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 10, 2021