Manchester United decide on big-name transfer target as top priority

Manchester United are reportedly set to focus on Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland as their top priority target for upcoming transfer windows.

The Red Devils signed Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and also have Edinson Cavani as an option at centre-forward, but one imagines the club will soon need to think more long-term.

Ronaldo will turn 37 later this season, while Cavani is in the final year of his contract and is no longer playing regularly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side anyway.

Haaland is one of the most exciting young forwards in the world at the moment, having scored a frankly ridiculous 68 goals in 67 games for Dortmund since joining.

The Norway international is now set to become Man Utd’s priority target, according to the Manchester Evening News, though this is expected to be formalised in an upcoming meeting involving the club’s football director John Murtough.

Haaland is surely also going to be targeted by other elite clubs in the near future, but Manchester City may continue to prioritise Tottenham’s Harry Kane up front.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also just signed Romelu Lukaku, so probably won’t be spending big on a new centre-forward again.

