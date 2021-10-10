The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and though that seems a long way off at this moment, it will come around quickly.

To that end, any players that have aspirations of representing their country at the tournament need to be in good form and also need to be playing regularly for their clubs.

Though Raheem Sterling was one of the standout players for England at Euro2020, he has barely featured for Manchester City since an apparent fall-out with manager, Pep Guardiola.

If the status quo at club level doesn’t change soon, Sterling runs the very real risk of being overlooked by Gareth Southgate.

According to Mundo Deportivo, cited by The Sun, Barcelona are keen to bring the player to the Camp Nou in January, and given his current predicament, it’s a move that could well appeal to Sterling.

Former England star, Ian Wright, is clear that the player has to get his club future settled asap if he wants to shine again, this time on the world stage.

“Whatever’s going on with City at some stage you look at the importance of Raheem Sterling, I think he proved that at the Euros,” he was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“Going into the Euros he wasn’t playing as frequently as he’d liked to have been playing but then he showed it at a tournament.

“You’re looking at a player who is easily one of our most potent players who isn’t playing at his club, at some stage he’s going to have to sort it out.”

Sterling virtually guarantees goals, and his tricky wing play can bamboozle even the best defenders.

Southgate really can’t be without one of his star performers, however, one has to pose the question as to whether it’s wise to be taking a player who may not have had any decent first-team action for an extended period.

Moreover, if there are other sensible options available, there’s a real possibility that Sterling will miss out, unless, as Wright notes, he sorts his current situation out once and for all.

If it’s known that he is available come January, it would be a surprise if other Premier League sides weren’t interested in acquiring his services too.