Inter Milan targeting Real Madrid attacker to replace South American flop

According to recent reports, Serie A side Inter Milan are looking to offload wide-attacker Alexis Sanchez and already have eyes on the man they want to replace him.

That’s according to European outlet Todo Fichajes, who claims Inter Milan are ready to cut their losses on Sanchez, who has continually underperformed since his move from Manchester United, two years ago.

Sanchez, 32, was cast aside by the Red Devils following an abysmal spell which saw him score just five goals in 45 matches, in all competitions.

However, despite being snapped up by the Nerazzurri, after continuing to underperform, the Italians now face the same dilemma.

MORE: Juventus interested in Man United midfielder but Chelsea target remains top priority

With the South American out of contract in two years’ time, getting him off their books is now something the club are reportedly looking to achieve – perhaps as early as January.

Todo Fichajes also claims that the Serie A champions have identified Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as the attacker they want to replace Sanchez.

Jovic, 23, like Sanchez, has also endured similar spells of poor form since his blockbuster £56.7m move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019.

With both players very much out of favour at their respective clubs, this winter market could see two of European football’s biggest stars sold for the second time in as many years.