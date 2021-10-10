Juventus interested in Man United midfielder but Chelsea target remains top priority

According to recent reports, Serie A giants Juventus could make a move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

That’s according to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, who claims the out of favour Dutch midfielder could be set for the Old Trafford exit.

Van de Beek, 24, joined United from Ajax during the summer of 2020.

However, despite being one of Europe’s most versatile midfielders, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has struggled to find a way to fit the Holland international into his first-team plans.

Having started just four Premier League matches since his arrival in Manchester, there are now major concerns that the midfielder’s time in England’s top-flight could be over.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from CDS, who are reporting that despite Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni being ‘The Old Lady’s’ number one transfer priority, they still consider both Paul Pogba and van de Beek an option.

United’s chances of seeing either midfielder depart could very well be increased as it has also been noted that Chelsea is leading the race to land Tchouameni.

Judging by recent reports, this January could very well see a European merry-go-round of top-class midfielders.