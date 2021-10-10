Barcelona are reportedly one of the latest clubs to show an interest in a potential transfer swoop for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as he nears the end of his contract.

The Ivory Coast international has shone in Serie A and looks like he’d fit in well at a number of other top clubs around Europe, including the Premier League.

Todo Fichajes note that Kessie has been linked recently with Manchester United, but the report adds that Barcelona have now been in contact with his agent as well.

Barca are in a bit of a crisis at the moment, so would do well to pounce on Kessie’s availability on a free to give them a bit more quality in the defensive midfield department.

The Catalan giants could do with Kessie as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, but Man Utd also need new bodies in that area of the pitch after a difficult patch of form recently.

Kessie would surely represent a significant upgrade on the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, but in truth, neither United or Barcelona look like the best bet for a big player like this to go and win trophies.

The 24-year-old could perhaps do well to wait and see what other offers come in in the months ahead, as there will surely be an ever-growing queue of clubs lining up for his signature if he continues not to sign a new contract with Milan.