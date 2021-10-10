(Video) Kylian Mbappe beats Spanish offside trap to fire home decisive goal in Nations League final

France took the lead over Spain in the Nations League final through Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe had his fair share of flak in wake of Euro 2020, having missed the decisive penalty in the shootout against Switzerland.

The Frenchman stepped up to the mark in the Nations League semi-final to take a pressure penalty against Belgium and made no mistake from 12-yards.

The PSG superstar has delivered once again for Les Bleus, running beyond the Spanish defensive line and beating goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

There has never been any doubt as to the quality of Mbappe, but this summer he faced the biggest mental challenge of his football career to date.

Having overcome it to win the Nations League for the world champions, it’s safe to say that Mbappe has passed the test with flying colours.

The suggestion that France would be better without him is utter nonsense. He’s one of the best players in the world – and there’s always room for one of those in your side.