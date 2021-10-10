Liverpool set to rival Inter Milan and Juventus in race to sign Atletico Madrid forward

Liverpool, Juventus and Inter Milan have been mentioned as potential suitors for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in the January transfer window.

Atletico splashed out £113m in order to sign Felix from Benfica in 2019, as was reported by the BBC at the time. The fee was, of course, hugely inflated by the nature of the market, but the Portuguese starlet was considered a future great of the game.

While he is still only 21-years-old and has plenty of room for growth, it just hasn’t quite happened for him at the Wanda Metropolitano. You wonder if he ought to depart Atleti in hope of reviving his stuttering career.

According to Fichajes, that is an option under consideration, with Felix leaving Atletico on loan when the January transfer window comes around being mooted as a possibility.

The report notes that Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan and Juventus would be in the mix, were Felix to decide to leave, but Liverpool have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for the youngster.

Fichajes do note a potential caveat with Liverpool’s interest, with the Reds unlikely to agree to a loan unless there was an option to buy. The club stand to benefit little from developing another team’s player.

It’s also difficult to imagine where Felix would fit at Liverpool. He needs to go somewhere that he’ll be playing and given the opportunity to rediscover his mojo. Would that be possible at Anfield?