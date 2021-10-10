Luis Suarez throwing friendship with Lionel Messi out the window in Uruguay-Argentina match

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

The second match of CONMEBOL’S three games this international will resume Sunday, with one of the marquee matchups being Uruguay heading to Buenos Aires to face Argentina.

Luis Suarez will be taking on his former FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. The 34-year-old Atlético Madrid forward spoke to the media at his press conference, where AS relayed his comments on facing his friend.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Superb distribution from Johnstone sets Grealish up for England’s fifth vs. Andorra
(Video) Sancho delivers stunning ball as Roma striker adds third for England vs. Andorra
(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo poaches Portugal’s opener vs. Qatar

Suarez stated that he’s excited to see former teammates this international window like Messi and Neymar but says that once the ball gets rolling, all that matters is what’s going on in the pitch.

“Obviously, meeting with teammates like Leo and Neymar is nice and it is special, but inside the pitch, there is no friendship that is worth,” Suarez said.

The Atlético Madrid striker is correct, considering Uruguay needs all three points as it’s currently trying to fend off Colombia for the final automatic qualifying spot to the FIFA World Cup next year in Qatar. La Celeste now has 16 points. A loss wouldn’t be ideal as a Colombia win over Brazil would see them leapfrog them.

More Stories Lionel Messi Luis Suarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.