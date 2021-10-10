Manchester United are reportedly preparing to offer a new contract to club captain Harry Maguire.

The England international has been an important player for Man Utd since joining from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, and his current deal isn’t even due to expire until 2025.

Still, it seems the Red Devils are keen to improve Maguire’s current wages to bring him in line with the kind of money summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho are on, according to the Daily Mirror.

That seems fair, as Maguire has clearly become an important leader for United and should perhaps have a contract that acknowledges his status in the dressing room.

The Mirror’s report also mentions that United are hoping to work on contracts for other big-name players as well, such as Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Keeping hold of key figures like Maguire, Pogba and Fernandes could be crucial for MUFC as they look to continue making progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Solskjaer’s side, but he’s strengthened well in the transfer market and the team has generally improved every season since he became manager, even if some fans will undoubtedly be impatient for that progress to happen faster.