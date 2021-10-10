Man City working on masterplan to bring in world-class striker

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is easily one of football’s most sought after attackers. Despite currently plying his trade in Germany’s top flight, the talented hitman has a modest release clause, understood to be around £68m, set to become active at the end of the season and that is expected to cause a bidding war to break out. One of the clubs rumoured to be vying for the Norway international’s signature is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – but the Citizens are not alone, however, they may have an ace up their sleeve when it comes to winning the race to land Haaland.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Star, who claims the Premier League champions are working alongside kit sponsors Puma in an attempt to sign Haaland next summer.

The outlet notes that the global clothing brand would like to see the Borussia Dortmund striker become the ‘poster boy’ at the Etihad Stadium and are even prepared to offer him a staggering £50m over four years.

Haaland is currently tied into a sponsorship contract with Puma’s rivals, Nike and that deal does not end for another two years.

However, it has been claimed the world-class striker would be open to switching sponsorship alliances and should that happen, it is speculated that Puma’s influence may be enough to see the Citizens win the race for football’s hottest prospect.