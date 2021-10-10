He was one of the standout players for England during the Euro 2020 tournament, with his performances throughout of the highest quality.

It was therefore no surprise to see Kalvin Phillips being linked with a £60m switch to Manchester United, per the Daily Star.

With it believed that the purchase price for his England colleague, Declan Rice, was too prohibitive, Phillips represented a cheaper option for the Red Devils, but with no drop off in quality.

Combative and competitive, he would surely improve any midfield, however, Leeds intend to tie him down on a new deal.

According to sources close to the player, per Football Insider, talks to keep the player at Elland Road are believed to be at an advanced stage, with the club keen to tie things up before the beginning of the January transfer window.

In a separate report from Football Insider, former Leeds man, Danny Mills, believes that, in fact, if Man United did come calling, the midfielder might find their overtures difficult to turn down.

“I would think if he had other options, he would go elsewhere,” Mills said.

“[…] Would he fit in Manchester United’s team? Would he play? Without a shadow of a doubt, yes. Would he improve them? Yes.

“Whether you like it or not as a Leeds fan, Manchester United are a global entity, you can’t argue with that.”

Phillips can at least be buoyed by the knowledge that he doesn’t have to move elsewhere to receive international recognition.

Gareth Southgate clearly just wants players that are the best in their respective positions, wherever they play their football.

With the World Cup just over a year away, being settled and playing your best is a pre-requisite.

That’s something Kalvin Phillips is enjoying at this moment, so whilst a move to Old Trafford may appeal, it might not be the best course of action before next winter’s showpiece.