Mike Ashley celebrated Newcastle sale by doing the most ‘Mike Ashley’ thing ever

After finally selling Newcastle United for a whopping £300m to a Saudi-backed consortium, last week, British businessman Mike Ashley reportedly went out on the razz in London’s Soho.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the business tycoon celebrated finally seeing the back of the Toon by going on a five-hour drinking session with some of his closest friends.

However, where the story gets really interesting is, after his boozing session, it has been claimed that Ashley bid farewell to the venue’s barmaid by tipping her a measly five quid! – Yes, that’s right… Five Great British pounds.

Or, in footballing terms – one half-time pie.

Shocking… Or, is it?

