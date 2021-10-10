(Video) Mikel Oyarzabal gives Spain the lead over France with emphatic drilled finish into bottom corner

Spain took the lead in the Nations League final against France through Mikel Oyarzabal.

The Nations League has often been considered a second-rate international tournament by the fans, but the entertaining and competitive nature of this year’s semi-finals went some way to rubbishing that notion.

The final has been a slow burner but has exploded into life just over the hour mark, with Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal breaking the deadlock with a superb finish.

Oyarzabal got the luck of the bounce as he attempted to run beyond the French defence, but there was nothing lucky about the finish, which was drilled low and hard into the bottom corner of Hugo Lloris’ goal.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Unfortunately for Oyarzabal and the rest of the Spanish national side, his goal had La Roja in the lead for just a matter of minutes, with Karim Benzema striking back swiftly and emphatically.

The best is still yet to come from Luis Enrique’s men, with the average age of the squad being considerably younger than many of their counterparts.

This defeat will sting, though, make no mistake…

