Newcastle United could reportedly put pressure on Manchester United with their transfer plans this January.

The Magpies are said to be lining up as many as four Red Devils players as targets for the second half of the season – Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly.

This could be a particular concern for Man Utd chief Joel Glazer, who is a big fan of Martial in particular, while allowing players like Lingard and Van de Beek also looks a big risk for the club.

Newcastle have just been bought by a Saudi consortium, and could now have more spending power than even the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

This is likely to see them appoint a new big-name manager like Antonio Conte, while it seems a big raid on Man Utd is also on the cards.

Martial, Lingard, Van de Beek and Bailly are not regulars in this United squad, so could make sense as realistic targets to get the new era going at St James’ Park.

Glazer might not be too keen to let Martial go, however, as he’s rated him highly in the past and it would be a big blow for MUFC if the Frenchman ended up strengthening someone who could become a rival.