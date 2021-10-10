Ahead of their next Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United’s newly formed hierarchy are reportedly set to sack manager Steve Bruce.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Englishman is on the brink of losing his job.

Bruce, 60, would have undoubtedly been fearing for the worse after last Thursday saw the Magpies successfully taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium.

Now basking in wealth, the next few seasons are set to see the Toon’s new cash-rich majority owner, Mohammad Bin Salman, splash the funds and one area the club could look to transform is their managerial role.

However, while not many fans expected Bruce to survive the club’s new £300m takeover, some may be surprised to see him leave before the side’s very next game – however, these latest reports suggest exactly that could happen.

There have been a number of names linked with replacing the 60-year-old, including Rangers’ Steven Gerrard and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Graham Potter.