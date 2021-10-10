Chelsea transfer target drops potential hint over his future

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has spoken about his future amid recent transfer rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea.

The Blues could do with strengthening at the back next season, and Sule could be the ideal target for Thomas Tuchel, with the Germany international nearing the end of his contract at Bayern.

It remains to be seen if the Bundesliga giants can persuade Sule to stay, but for now it seems he’s definitely not ruling out leaving the Allianz Arena.

“First I have to be clear about what is best for me,” he said. “I never said that I definitely had to go, I never said that I definitely would stay.”

Chelsea fans will surely be keeping an eye on Sule’s situation over the next few months, as they have worries of their own regarding a German centre-back.

Antonio Rudiger has been an important player for Tuchel’s side, but is nearing the end of his current deal as well, meaning he’s another big name who could be on the market as a free agent in the summer.

Sule could be an ideal like-for-like replacement for Rudiger, whilst also giving CFC a long-term successor to ageing Brazilian star Thiago Silva.