Despite receiving some recent praise from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has revealed that he would like to retire with the Ligue 1 giants.

Verratti, 28, joined the Parisians in 2012 following a £10.8m move from Pescara.

Having now been with the club for nearly a decade, the talented Italian midfielder has featured in 350 matches, in all competitions and directly contributed to 67 goals, along the way.

Although often known for his consistency, one of the 28-year-old’s best performances in recent times came during a Champions League group game against Manchester City.

Following his side’s 2-0 defeat, Guardiola (as quoted by Goal), heaped the praise on Verratti.

“He is exceptional,” Guardiola said after the game. “Even under pressure, he manages to find those passes that allow the midfield to be free.”

Reacting to the Spanish tactician’s complimentary words, Verratti, who spoke with France Info, said: “These are certainly words that please me. He is a person who understands football, who is good for football and one of those who gives us pleasure with football.

“So, yes, I am happy.”

However, if Citizen fans thought their manager may look to act upon his admiration for the Paris-Saint German star, unfortunately, they’re going to be left disappointed after he confirmed he would like to see out his playing days in Paris.

“I have a little time left,” the Italian added. “What I do know is that I will always stay here.

“I had the chance to play with and against great champions, in great matches, that’s what I wanted above all. I fell in love with this club and that’s why I always try to give the maximum, to return the confidence that I have been given.

“I was a little boy who came from a small Italian provincial town and here I had everything. My children were born here! When you’re a little over 18, those are your best years. And I lived them here. It was unbelievable. I became a man and I found love. So everything I have experienced here will leave me with incredible memories.”