(Photo) Concern for Man United as first-teamer injured on international duty

Spotted hobbling off just before the break in the Nations League final between Spain and France, Manchester United will be sweating on the condition of defender Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman, who is currently away on international duty with Les Bleus, will be feeling gutted not to be able to complete the Nations League final against Spain.

Just before the match’s half-time break, the Red Devil was forced off the pitch through injury.

United’s next game is scheduled to take place on Saturday and will be against Leicester City in the Premier League.

