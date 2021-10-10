Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has warned Paul Pogba that there’s not necessarily anywhere better to go at the moment amid doubts over his future.

Pogba has often divided opinion in his time at Man Utd, but has started this season well and is surely worth keeping hold of given the club’s lack of other quality options in midfield.

Scholes certainly seems like he’d rather see the France international remain at Old Trafford, but he also fired something of a warning to the player about the risk of a departure from his point of view.

See below as Scholes tells Webby & O’Neill that there’s no reason to want to leave the Premier League at the moment, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona looking shadows of their old selves…

Pogba may well argue, however, that he doesn’t look that much closer to winning anything with United, and there would surely be better opportunities for him at clubs like Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils would surely do well to sort out Pogba’s contract quickly, or else they’ll be losing a big talent on a free at the end of this season.