In just over a couple of months time, Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe, will be free to negotiate with other clubs, should he not wish to extend his stay in the French capital.

He’ll then be eligible to move for free next summer.

Mbappe has already told PSG that he wanted to leave, per The Independent, and yet the Ligue Un giants still turned down offers of up to €200m according to the same report.

Now sporting director, Leonardo, allegedly wants the La Liga giants punished for their continued efforts to try and prise Mbappe from the French capital, according to journalist, Fabrizio Romano, citing Festival dello Sport in a Twitter post.

PSG director Leonardo to Festival dello Sport: “From Madrid they deny, but I think Real Madrid have been doing a job to buy Mbappé [as a free agent] for a long time. For two years they have been speaking publicly about Mbappé. This must be be punished”. ? #PSG #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/qM3zZizOm2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2021

PSG’s clear intention is to keep hold of one of their best players, and have him play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in one of the most feared front threes in world football.

PSG director Leonardo to Festival dello Sport: “Our idea is to extend Kylian Mbappé contract. Nothing has changed in our plans. Kylian is a jewel, he is incredibly perfect for PSG… then we’ve Kylian, Leo, Ney. We’ve never planned PSG future without Mbappé”. ? #PSG #Mbappé pic.twitter.com/Y5XZpvXG1J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2021

After seeing the way in which the French World Cup winner combined with the Argentine to carve Man City apart in the Champions League, it’s no wonder that there is a desire to ensure he doesn’t leave the Parc des Princes outfit.

Ultimately, the player will decide, and it appears that he’s made his feelings crystal clear.