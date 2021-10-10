Pundit expects Man United to splash the cash in January

Despite recruiting heavily earlier this summer, former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie is tipping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United to splash the cash again once the January transfer market opens.

The Red Devils spent well over £100m during this summer’s window with deals including signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and of course, re-signing club legend Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

However, despite the eye-watering sums spent just a few months ago, McAvennie expects to see the club’s hierarchy inject yet more funds in the coming months.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the ex-Hammers striker said: “I think Man United will go big again in January.

“They aren’t going to be in the top four, unless they really sort themselves out soon.

“They need a regular starting lineup and they need to start Ronaldo.

“Even if a new manager comes in, they will want to make a signing or two.

“Even if Ole stays, he has to challenge for the title this season, maybe they could do with another midfielder.

“They need to stop shipping goals but how can you improve that defence?

“There are some very strong teams out there. Chelsea and Man City are doing as well as we all expected.

“Liverpool are also looking good, so are Everton. I think they will make a signing or two in January.”

MORE: Arsenal legend urges Gunners to seal transfer of PL star who would be “an excellent addition”

United currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table.

However, with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all going strong, and looking to end their eight-year-long title draught, it wouldn’t be the craziest thing to see the Red Devils reinforce their talent even further during the next transfer window.