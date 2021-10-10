With Newcastle now believed to be the richest football club in the world, it’s no longer a pipe dream for the Magpies to attract the best talent available.

Under Mike Ashley, a lack of investment saw a club teetering on the edge of relegation for long periods, and they were only saved from falling through the trap door last season thanks to a late, late run of positive results.

No wins this season from their first seven top flight matches has seen Newcastle languishing second from bottom in the Premier League, so the takeover and potential new investment comes at just the right time.

However, with that also comes expectation from supporters, and former Newcastle legend, Rob Lee, has looked to rein that in a little.

Lee was a member of the last great Newcastle side under Kevin Keegan in the mid 1990s, who came a whisker away from winning a maiden Premier League trophy, so is well placed to comment.

“Let’s make no mistake about it, the gap is huge [between Newcastle and those at the top]. It’s getting bigger,” he said to Sky Sports, cited by The Sun.

“I have heard things about signing Neymar and Messi, let’s get this into perspective.

“We want to get a football club that the owners understand and its people. The football club has been declined for a long, long time.

“It needs addressing right from the very bottom to the top. The right people, in the right jobs.

“Bringing the right players in. People have to understand that players need to understand where Newcastle is. Sometimes players don’t really understand it. Where it is geographically.

“I understand it now. I probably didn’t in 1992 because I thought Middlesbrough were closer.”

If the right investment is made into the team and club infrastructure, then there’s no reason why, in due course, the Magpies can’t be back up challenging with the very best in the Premier League and, perhaps, in Europe.

It will take time of course. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will Newcastle be.

If the fans can display a little patience and allow their new owners to get to work, that will hopefully be rewarded in due course.