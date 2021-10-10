Chelsea star backed to win Ballon D’Or by manager of his national team

Roberto Mancini believes that Chelsea midfielder Jorginho should win the Ballon D’Or.

Jorginho has enjoyed a quite remarkable calendar year, having won the Champions League with Chelsea and the European Championship with Italy.

While individual accolades are not won as a result of collective success, Jorginho was influential in both triumphs and deserves recognition for it.

There will be those who argue that Lionel Messi or Robert Lewandowski deserve the Ballon D’Or more than Jorginho, but Roberto Mancini is not one of them.

Mancini, who masterminded Italy’s Euro 2020 victory, is quoted by Goal revealing his belief that Jorginho should win the coveted trophy for his efforts this year.

“Jorginho should, in my opinion, win the Ballon d’Or. He has won everything and deserves it a lot. It would seem strange to me otherwise.”

You’d have expected Mancini to throw his support behind his own player. Whether Jorginho deserves to win it or not, ahead of the other nominees, is subject to opinion.

We know that the most deserving player does not always win the award, with Franck Ribery having been robbed of it after a superb year back in 2013.

Something tells us that Lionel Messi winning his first international tournament may well just tip the scales, but the Argentine is yet to have any sort of considerable impact at PSG.