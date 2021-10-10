Fabrizio Romano gives update on contract situation of three Manchester United stars

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the contract situations of several Manchester United players.

Whatever your opinion is on Man United or the leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, you can’t deny that those pulling the strings at Old Trafford have constructed a very strong squad, one of the strongest in the world.

The individuals within United’s ranks may be unable to perform as a collective on a regular basis, but the foundations are there for the Red Devils to enjoy great success over the coming years.

Solskjaer will be keen to ensure that even if his future at Man United is not completely certain, the contract situations of his players are resolved and the club don’t lose any of their key figures.

Unfortunately for Solskjaer and anyone with Man United affiliation, there doesn’t appear to have been much progress made in recent weeks and months.

Bruno Fernandes contract extension is considered ‘priority’ by Manchester United board since last July. Negotiations still ongoing about salary and lenght of the contract. ? #MUFC Luke Shaw is still included in Man Utd ‘renewals list’ too – waiting for Paul Pogba decision. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2021

Bruno Fernandes still has a long time left to run on his deal, but as has been well-documented, Pogba’s contract situation is a situation of concern. Shaw does not appear to be considered a priority at this point in time.

If Pogba is to make the decision to leave Man United, convincing Bruno to extend his current deal with fresh terms would be a useful distraction for the club. Let’s see if they can get it over the line.